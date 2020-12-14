Rollercoaster ride is the right word for Arsenal if one were to describe their journey in the previous year. They went on to tick all the boxes to win the FA Cup but now a few months down the line, the Gunners are facing relegation. Now their home defeat against Burnley in the EPL 2020-21 by 1-0 has come in as a rude shock for all the fans. Any side which has less than two wins above the drop zone in December is qualified to be in the relegation fight. It was an own goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that actually gifted away the game to Burnley and thus Arsenal landed in the hot waters and the fans started reacting on social media. Arsenal vs Burnley FC, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

They demanded the sacking of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Ever since they lost the game, social media is full of tweets with relegation, Arsenal and Arteta emerging as the top trend on social media. A few fans also remembered Mesut Ozil who has been ousted from the squad for quite a long time. This is their seventh loss in the Premier League 2020-21 this season. Now, let's have a look at a few tweets below:

Arsenal have now lost 7 games in the league more than any other side, minus the 3 teams in the relegation zone. We all know what is coming next #Artetaout ? 🍿😂 pic.twitter.com/DBxCNtQ6Ge — Alex (@pagancat3) December 13, 2020

Ozil with his money

Mesut Ozil pocketing another £350k this week while Arsenal are swinging in relegation. #ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/EdBiVoDCJj — Buzi Brown (@Browniebuzi) December 13, 2020

Arsenal

Ozil

Last one

Arsenal in a relegation battle? Only one man to call pic.twitter.com/tNIGpvxarC — Tayyab Hussain (@Tayyab__M10) December 13, 2020

Arteta was shell shocked with the defeat and the Gunners are now placed on number 15 of the points table. "We threw the game away. We had total control and should have won it already. We just gave the game to an opponent," he said after the loss.

