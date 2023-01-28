Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], January 28 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd felt his team deserved more from the game after they narrowly lost to Mumbai City FC with a 1-2 scoreline, in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, in Jamshedpur, on Friday.

Jamshedpur FC had a clear game plan against the league leaders from the first whistle. Though Mumbai City FC had the lion's share of possession, the home team were very solid in the defence and quick in their counterattacks.

This strategy worked well for the Red Miners as Boris Singh got the game's first goal just after the hour mark.

The Islanders reacted quickly with three substitutions, right after conceding the goal and started to press high. Their persistence in Mumbai City FC yielded the result as Lallianzuala Chhangte netted the equalizer late in the game and within a few minutes, Vikram Partap Singh got the winner. The home team attempted a late comeback, but it was too late.

Boothroyd was disappointed with the result but happy with the performance of his side.

"I thought for long periods, we were the best team. I thought we were excellent in the first half, I haven't seen the second goal of (Mumbai City FC) yet, but I don't think he (Vikram Singh) meant to (shoot it). I think it's just a cross that turns into a shot and sometimes when things aren't going for you, that's what happens. Our performance was good but the result was not what we wanted," Boothroyd said in the post-match press conference as quoted by the ISL website.

With this loss, Mumbai City FC consolidated their place at the top spot. Jamshedpur FC continue to remain in the 10th place in the Hero table with just nine points and are mathematically out of the playoff race.

The Englishman said that they played well in their previous five games well and demanded his player to finish the league as strong as they could.

"I have had a clear good look at the players. I think for the last five games I think we've done really well. Result-wise, it's not been what we want yet, but we're on the right track. So, no major changes from me. We just keep going and finish the league as strong as we possibly can," he concluded.(ANI)

