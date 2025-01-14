New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): After the inauguration of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) president Sudhanshu Mittal on Monday said that they will take the traditional Indian sport to the 2032 Olympics.

The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup finally kickstarted in New Delhi on Monday with a grand opening ceremony and will be held till January 19. The first match of the tournament saw India play Nepal in men's action and secure a win. The women's action will kickstart on Tuesday with England taking on Australia.

Speaking to ANI, Sudhanshu Mittal became emotional and was out of words to express his emotions. He added that people didn't believe that Kho Kho could become an international-level sport.

"When dreams come true, words don't come out much. It's a big day for us... people didn't believe that Kho Kho could become an international-level sport. But tonight proved that Kho Kho will spread all over the world... We will take this sport (Kho Kho) to the 2032 Olympics... In the 2032 Olympics, Kho Kho will definitely be a part of it," Sudhanshu Mittal told ANI.

Speaking to the reporters after the inauguration of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse congratulated KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal for taking Kho Kho to the international level.

Khadse added that it is a proud moment for India to host the maiden edition of the Kho Kho World Cup. She also sent her best wishes to all the teams participating in the tournament.

"I want to congratulate Sudhanshu Mittal ji for taking India's indigenous game Kho Kho to the international level. It's a proud moment for all of us that the first Kho Kho World Cup is taking place in India. Today you can see, that the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 was inaugurated in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Cabinet Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. I hope India's traditional sport will reach many more countries... I want to send best wishes to all the teams participating in the tournament...," Raksha Khadse told reporters. (ANI)

