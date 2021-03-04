New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The men's and women's senior national weightlifting championships, to be held in Nagercoil this month, were on Thursday indefinitely postponed due to a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

The nationals were scheduled to run from March 14 to 17.

"Due to sudden surge in COVID-19, the executive board today decided to postpone the nationals," Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) secretary general Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

The event will go ahead at the same venue while a call on the new dates will be taken next month.

"The nationals will take place at the same venue. We will decide on the new dates in April," Yadav added.

Several states in the country, including Maharasthtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have reported a surge in daily new cases.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu posted close to 500 new cases.

The previous edition of the nationals was held in Kolkata last year.

