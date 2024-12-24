Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], December 24 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its squad for participation in the upcoming ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025.

"We are proud to announce our Under-19 Women's squad for the ICC World Cup 2025, which represents the future of West Indies cricket. Captain Samara Ramnath and Vice-Captain Asabi Callender will lead a talented group of young players who have shown tremendous potential throughout our development programs, and we believe this squad exemplifies the emerging strength of women's cricket in the Caribbean," CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said.

"The inclusion of players from across the region demonstrates our commitment to nurturing talent from all our territories. We are confident they can compete at the highest level while gaining valuable international experience. The future of West Indies women's cricket looks bright with these promising young athletes," Bascombe added.

The tournament will feature 16 teams from across the globe, with matches scheduled across various venues in Malaysia.

Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies qualified through their participation in the 2023 edition, while Malaysia earned automatic qualification as hosts.

Another five nations, Nepal, Nigeria, Samoa, Scotland and the United States earned their spots through the various regional qualification tournaments. It will be the first World Cup appearance across any age group for Samoa while the tournament also marks Malaysia's maiden appearance at the Under 19 Women's World Cup.

The West Indies side has been preparing rigorously through specialized training camps at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and various tours during the year to ensure their readiness for the competition, a release said.

Head coach Robert Samuels expressed pride in their preparation:

"Our young players have shown tremendous dedication and improvement during their preparation. We are confident that they will represent the West Indies with pride and demonstrate the bright future of women's cricket in our region."

The 16 teams have been split into four groups of four and West Indies have been drawn in Group A alongside India, Sri Lanka and the hosts, Malaysia.

Following the group phase of the tournament which runs from January 19 to 23, the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 6 phase - two groups of six - which will take place from January 25 to 29.

Three teams from Group A and Group D will combine to form one Super 6 group and the top three teams of Group B and Group C will form the other group.

Interestingly, teams will carry forward their points and net run rates from the initial group phase and will play the two sides who were not in their original group and who finished at a different position.

For example, if West Indies finish top of Group A, then they will play the runners-up and second runners-up of Group D.

The top two teams from each Super 6 group will advance to the semifinals on January 31 with the final to be held on February 2 at the Bayuemas Oval, a 3000-seat venue.

The 15-player squad and additional five reserves will be led by captain Samara Ramnath and vice-captain Asabi Callender.

The release said that the team departs for Malaysia on January 1 for a pre-tournament camp from January 5 to 10.. Their tournament preparation continues with two warm-up games - on January 13 against Nepal and January 15 against New Zealand, before their opening group stage game on January 19.

West Indies Under 19 Women's Squad: Samara Ramnath (captain), Asabi Callender (vice-captain), Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Denella Creese, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Amiah Gilbert, Trisha Hardat, Brianna Harricharan, Amrita Ramtahal, Selena Ross, Kristen Sutherland, Aaliyah Weekes

Reserves: Dicoreya Collymore, Krisanne Howell, Aneisha Miller, Danielle Manns, Laurene Williams

Team Management Unit:

Head Coach: Robert Samuels

Assistant Coach: Shane Brooks

Assistant Coach: Tremayne Smart

Physiotherapist: Ashley Stephens

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Yvonne Arthur

Team Manager: Merissa Aguillera

Team Doctor: Dr Joanne Ragoonanan

Group Stage Match Schedule:

January 19: West Indies vs India

January 20: West Indies vs Sri Lanka

January 25: West Indies vs Malaysia. (ANI)

