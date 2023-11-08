Bengaluru, Nov 8 (PTI) New Zealand's bowling unit has been underwhelming for a large part of the World Cup, and skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday hoped returning pacer Lockie Ferguson could impart some fire to their attack alongside new ball pair Trent Boult and Tome Southee.

Ferguson had missed the last couple of games with right Achilles injury. His presence could be vital for New Zealand as they face Sri Lanka in a must-win match here on Thursday.

"He (Ferguson) balances out our attack nicely and made some really valuable contributions in the tournament and brings a bit of experience as well."

"So, naturally comes in and bowls with that high pace and it complements our new ball bowlers. So, we'll have to have a look at the surface and decide on our balance," said Williamson during the pre-match press meet.

Williamson backed left-arm pacer Boult to come good in the crunch game against the Lankans.

Boult has taken 10 wickets from eight matches in the tournament but he really has not been to able to make an impact with the new ball as he often does.

"He's world class. The second half (of WC) or a few of these games that we've had, the pitches have been very good and players have been playing well. It can be quite dependent on the assistance you might get as well with the new ball."

"He's very experienced and done that on a number of occasions. There's another opportunity tomorrow for the guys to go out and operate and try and apply their skills," he added.

Williamson praised batter Rachin Ravindra for his consistent efforts in the showpiece.

The 23-year-old has amassed 523 runs from eight matches with three hundreds, an unprecedented feat for a Kiwi batter in the quadrennial big bash

"He is clearly an amazing talent and just entered the side and walk into a World Cup and not just any World Cup but here in India and do what he's done is amazing.

"We sort of knew the talent was there, but to come out and repeat and be one of the players of the tournament so far, not only with the bat, but he's also making really valuable contributions with the ball. He is a very special player," said Williamson.

The 33-year-old also lauded Glenn Maxwell for playing a blinder of an innings against Afghanistan. The Australian's unbeaten 201 helped the Aussies to score a marvellous three-wicket win and enter the semifinals.

"An incredibly special knock. Yeah, not just obviously the runs specifically but the situation and he was clearly struggling physically and to be able to pull that off and in a partnership with Pat Cummins is without a doubt one of the great World Cup victories for Australia and probably for any team to witness," said Williamson.

However, Williamson was also quick to offer his commiserations to the Afghans.

"At the same time, a tough one for Afghanistan. They've been excellent and, you know, probably won sort of 80 - 90% of that game.

"And as we know in white ball cricket, it can change quickly. And that was an amazing example of that and a special knock to watch,” he added.

