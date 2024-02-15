Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): With his fourth Test century and second in Rajkot, ace India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued his brilliant run with the willow on his home -- the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

The ground, previously known as the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) stadium, is Jadeja's home stadium, with the veteran cricketer playing all his first-class cricket for Saurashtra at this venue.

This stadium has been a lucky charm for Jadeja as a batter, as it was at this stadium that the all-rounder scored his maiden Test hundred against the West Indies in October 2018.

In 12 first-class appearances here, the southpaw has scored 1,564 runs at an average of 142.18. The all-rounder has four centuries and six fifties here in his 17 first-class innings, with his best score being 331.

Jadeja's highest first-class cricket score of 331 against the Railways in 2012, also came at this venue. This was one of the three triple centuries that brought the all-rounder into the national reckoning and laid the foundation for a long and fulfilling Test career for India.

During a felicitation, along with batter Cheteshwar Pujara, for their yeoman and glorious service for Saurashtra in domestic cricket, at an event marking the renaming of the stadium on Wednesday, Jadeja recalled that his triple ton against Railways as his favourite moment at this venue.

"My favourite memory at this stadium is the triple century against the Railways (in 2012). I have also taken many five-wicket hauls at this stadium," Jadeja said.

Over the course of his third ton in red-ball cricket, Jadeja also completed the milestone of 3,000 Test runs at this venue on Thursday.

In 70 Tests, he now has scored 3,003 runs at an average of 37.53, with four centuries and 20 fifties. His best score for India is 175*.

Earlier in the day, India opted to bat first after winning the toss and ended the opening day of the third Test at 326/5, with Ravindra Jadeja (110 in 212 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Kuldeep Yadav (1) unbeaten.

After being reduced to 33/3, skipper Rohit Sharma (131 in 196 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) and Jadeja came together to lift the hosts out of the rut.

Coming in at the fall of Rohit's wicket, Sarfaraz produced a sparkling debut half-century, helping India go past the 300-run mark by the end of the day's play. However, he fell to an unfortunate runout just as he was looking good for a three-figure score.

Pacer Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers for England with 3 wickets at the expense of 69 runs. (ANI)

