Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], December 29 (ANI): Ace Indian rider, Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing, is crowned a triple champion as he triumphed in three classes to bag his 15th National as the fourth and final round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2024 concluded the Madras International Circuit (MIC), near here, on Sunday.

The Bengaluru speedster, known for his exceptional skills and dominance on the drag strip, sealed his 13th title, even before stepping on the track, as he garnered an unbeatable lead of 29 points in the 4-stroke 1051 to 1650cc Super Sport class. Today, he achieved an unparalleled milestone by taking part in three more classes and won two of them to claim a triple crown in the 2024 Nationals and an unprecedented 15 career National titles. He bagged second in the other class.

"Consistent performance is his core character, behind which are the unseen traits of his discipline and dedication to put in hours of hard training throughout the year. And that helped him maintain a top-level performance in the highly competitive drag racing scene, with regular victories over the years. Muddappa's career is marked by his brute speed and his impressive ability to adapt and succeed across varied racing classes at different tracks in the country," said Sharan Pratap, his tuner from Mantra Racing, whose combination has taken the sport by storm in the last eight years.

"The past eight years have been an incredible journey with my team Mantra Racing and all the amazing mechanics who made this possible. This moment of triumph and celebration belongs to my family, friends, and everyone who supported me through thick and thin. To become the first athlete in Indian motorsports to achieve 15 National titles fills me with immense pride and joy. It feels like being the Neil Armstrong of Indian motorsports - breaking new ground and inspiring others to dream big," ," said Hemanth Muddappa, who at just 34, shows no signs of slowing down.

Aptly nicknamed as 'LightningR1', for his brute speed, today's feats on the superbike sets him apart as the only individual to win 15 FMSCI National titles in any discipline of Indian motorsports. And the gentle giant cemented his name as a true legend in Indian motorsports but vows to continue his passion for speed.

Provisional Results: (All 4-stroke)551 to 850cc Super Sport:1. Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) 8.275 seconds; (Reaction time 1.131sec)2. Mohammed Riyaz (Team Fast Track Racing, Hyderabad) 8.275 (RT: 2.193);3. Altaf Khan (Team Fast Track Racing, Hyderabad) 8.306;Champion: Mohammad Riyaz851 to 1050cc Super Sport:1. Hemanth Muddappa 7.926 seconds;2. Khaja Awais Ahmed (Privateer, Hyderabad) 8.126;3. Sugan Prasad (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) 8.196;Champion: Hemanth Muddappa.1051 to 1650cc Super Sport:1. Mujahid Pasha (Team Fast Track Racing, Bengaluru) 7.950 seconds;2. Aymaan Baig (Pvt, Bengaluru) 8.169;3. Alimon Saidalvi (Team Fast Track Racing, Bengaluru) 8.288;Champion: Hemanth Muddappa.(Note: Sealed the championship with a round to spare; did not take the start in final round today)Unrestricted:1. Hemanth Muddappa 7.837 seconds;2. Sugan Prasad SP 7.970;3. Khaja Awais Ahmed 8.060;Champion: Hemanth Muddappa.

Hemanth's list of 15 titles with year:

Title Number Year FMSCI Category of Drag Racing with National Championship status Comment1 2017 Unrestricted 2 2018 851-1050cc 3 2018 1051cc and above 4 2018 Unrestricted 5 2019 Unrestricted 6 2020 851-1050cc 7 2020 1051cc and above Not held - Unrestricted class was withdrawn as National championship category8 2021 851-1050cc Not held - Unrestricted class was withdrawn as National championship category9 2021 1051cc and above 10 2022 1051cc and above Alimon Saidalvi won the Unrestricted class after it was reintroduced.11 2023 Unrestricted 12 2023 1051cc and above 13 2024 1051cc and above Won with a round to spare14 2024 851-1050cc 15 2024 Unrestricted

* Unrestricted: Five titles* 1051cc and above: Six titles* 850 to 1050cc: Four titles. (ANI)

