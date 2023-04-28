Kathmandu, Apr 28 (PTI) A 186-run opening wicket stand between Binita Pun and Mankeshi Chaudhary helped Nepal overcome India by nine wickets in the third match of the Women's T20 Bilateral Series for the Blind here.

Nepal scored the winning run on the last ball of their innings providing a spectacle of a match by chasing a daunting 214-run target. With the win, Nepal took a 2-1 lead in the five match series.

Also Read | KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 39.

Brief scores:

India 213/5 in 20 Overs (Sushma Patel – 63 no, Simu Das – 46 no, H. Gangavva – 39, Basanti Hansda – 23; Nisha Chaudhary – 1/26) lost to NEPAL – 217/1 in 20 Overs (Binita Pun – 126 no, Mankeshi Chaudhary – 65). PTI

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks GT to Beat KKR in IPL 2023 Match 39.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)