Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 13 (ANI): The inaugural Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 got underway on Sunday with the Odisha Warriors thumping the Delhi SG Pipers 4-0 in Ranchi. Yibbi Jansen (16` and 37`), Baljeet Kaur (42`) and Freeke Moes (43`) scored for the Odisha Warriors, as per a HIL press release.

The Women's Hockey India League opened with a glitzy ceremony where artists showcased the culture of Jharkhand. Kalpana Soren, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Govt of Jharkhand and wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, unveiled the Women's Hockey India League trophy along with the captains of the four Women's HIL teams.

The first quarter was a cautious affair as both teams, playing for the first time, took their time to get into a rhythm. The Pipers and the Warriors had a couple of half chances but were unable to find the finishing touch as the first quarter ended goalless.

Yibbi Jansen got the opportunity to score the first goal of the Women's Hockey India League. The Warriors won a penalty corner in the 16th minute. Jansen, one of the best drag flickers in the game, made no mistake as she sent her drag flick flying past goalkeeper Elodie Picard.

The Pipers won their first penalty corner in the 21st minute but the injection was not trapped cleanly. The Pipers did well to win another penalty corner straightaway. Deepika's drag flick was dealt with by the Warriors' defence.

The Delhi side came closer in the 26th minute as they won a third penalty corner. Goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram made a couple of saves before the Pipers won a long corner. At the other end, the Warriors won their second penalty corner of the match in the 27th minute. This time Picard stuck out her glove to keep out Jansen's drag flick.

The Pipers boasted more possession and asserted themselves more but the Warriors defence stood firm to stay ahead at halftime.

The Warriors doubled their lead midway through the third quarter with Jansen once again on target. The Dutch star fired her drag flick into the corner giving Stephanie de Groof, who was positioned on the post, little time to react.

Five minutes later, the Warriors were 3-0 ahead. Baljeet Kaur dribbled along the goalline and played the ball to Neha Goyal. The ball ricocheted back to Baljeet off Neha's stick and the former curled it past Picard, the release said.

There was barely any time for the Pipers to regroup before the Warriors mounted another attack and scored their fourth on the night. Freeke Moes rode a couple of challenges before slamming the ball past Picard.

The Warriors were content with defending their lead in the final quarter as the Pipers tried to find a consolation goal. The Warriors were down to 10 players for five minutes after captain Neha received a yellow card in the 49th minute. The Pipers, unfortunately, were unable to capitalize on their numerical advantage.

The Pipers won a couple of penalty corners in the final two minutes but the Warriors' defence dealt with them effectively to close out a comprehensive 4-0 win. (ANI)

