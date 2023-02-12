Virat Kohli appreciates the effort of the Indian Women's cricket team after they start their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a win over Pakistan Women. Virat admitted the situation was of high pressure and it was a tough run chase. In his message the superstar Indian batter also added that he considers that the women’s team is taking giant leaps ahead with every tournament and it’s going to inspire a whole generation of girls to take up the sport and take women’s cricket higher and higher. He then asked for God's blessing for the Women in Blue.

Virat Kohli Lauds Indian Women's Cricket Team

(1/2)What a win from our women's team against Pakistan in a high pressure game and a tough run chase. pic.twitter.com/W98jFZhNUf — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)