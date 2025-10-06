Fact Check: Did Sara Tendulkar Attend IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match in Colombo? Here's the Truth About Viral Picture

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 witnessed a fascinating India vs Pakistan contest at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. It was the sixth match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and it surely was an entertaining one with both teams battling out in a contest that had a bit of a rain threat. Eventually, there was no weather-related interruption and on expected lines, India went on to defeat Pakistan by 88 runs and clinch their second win of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. But amidst the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo, a picture claiming Sara Tendulkar attended the game went viral on social media. India Women Beat Pakistan Women by 88 Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud and Bowlers Shine to Continue Winning Start, IND-W Go 12-0 Up Against PAK-W in ODIs.

The viral photos on social media showed Sara Tendulkar sitting in the middle of two other people and closely watching the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Colombo. The caption of the post shared by an X handle with the username 'sarcastic_us' stated, "Sara Tendulkar in the stands to support Team India," and in no time, the photo went viral, with many others also making similar claims. Yes, the caption did not directly claim that it was from the IND-W vs PAK-W match, but it was made obvious as it was shared during the game. But what is the truth about the viral Sara Tendulkar attending the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? In this article, we shall take a look at just that. IND-W vs PAK-W Memes Go Viral As India Beat Pakistan by 88 Runs in ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Viral Photo Making Fake Claim of Sara Tendulkar Attending IND-W vs PAK-W Match

Sara Tendulkar in the stands to support team India ❤️ #INDWvPAKW pic.twitter.com/BPytEFVNcm — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) October 5, 2025

Another Pic Making a Similar Fake Claim

Did Sara Tendulkar Attend IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match? Here's the Truth

No, Sara Tendulkar did not attend the India Women's National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Firstly, there have been no credible evidence to suggest that Sara Tendulkar was present at the R Premadasa Stadium to watch the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and this has not been reported by any reliable source. Secondly, the picture in question, which has gone viral on social media, is not from the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 but from the men's ODI World Cup held in India two years ago. This was cross-verified by GrokAI as well. Viral Video Catches Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar in One Frame As India Test Captain Talks To Another Girl During YouWeCan’s Fundraiser.

Grok AI Confirms Viral Sara Tendulkar Image is From IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match

Upon checking the image and confirming via sources, you're correct—the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 logo shows this is from the India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on November 2, 2023. Sara appears tense, likely during Shubman Gill's knock of 92. My prior ID… — Grok (@grok) October 5, 2025

Yes, this picture is actually from the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 ODI World Cup match played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. LatestLY had then covered this (you can read the stories here and here) and the full screenshot of Sara Tendulkar attending the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka actually features the tournament logo, which has been left out in the viral pic shared during the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. The dress that she was wearing matches in these two pictures and so do the people sitting on her sides and the background behind her. As a matter of fact, images and videos which went viral from that match showed Sara Tendulkar disappointed after Shubman Gill was disappointed and even gave him a standing ovation after his dismissal. Shubman Gill Opens Up on His Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumours With Sara Tendulkar, Says ‘I’ve Been Single for Over Three Years’ (Watch Video).

Sara Tendulkar's Reaction to Shubman Gill's Dismissal

Sara Tendulkar Gives Shubman Gill Standing Ovation

Sara Tendulkar giving standing ovation to Shubhman Gill... Just saying she is respecting the PRINCE of indian cricket!! Up and onwards for the PRINCE! pic.twitter.com/PSIyZgShrf — Chetann Sharmaa (@chetannsharmaa_) November 2, 2023

Meanwhile, coming to the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, the victory for the India Women's National Cricket Team over the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team extended the winning record for the Women in Blue over their Asian rivals to 12-0. India have won all 12 women's ODIs against Pakistan and it has been a one-sided rivalry.

Fact check

Claim : Sara Tendulkar attended IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo. Conclusion : No, the viral image is from 2023 ODI World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka match in Mumbai. Full of Trash Clean

