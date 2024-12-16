Stavanger [Norway], December 16 (ANI): The chess world is gearing up for an extraordinary battle as Norway's Magnus Carlsen, the world's highest-rated player, takes on 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju, the youngest World Champion in history, at Norway Chess 2025.

Gukesh made headlines last Thursday when he defeated Ding Liren, securing the World Championship title and bringing it back to India for the first time since Viswanathan Anand's reign. The renowned tournament, set to take place in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6, promises one of the most highly anticipated matchups in chess history between Carlsen and the newly-crowned champion.

Gukesh has achieved remarkable success this year, winning the Tata Steel Masters, leading India to gold at the Chess Olympiad, dominating the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Candidates Tournament, and finally claiming the ultimate prize in classical chess: the World Championship title.

The young champion is eager to return to Norway Chess next year. "I am excited to face the strongest players in the world again in Norway and also the Armageddons will be fun. I will prepare as I usually do and try to be the best version of myself in every way," he said, according to a Norway Chess release.

In 2023, Gukesh finished third in Stavanger. Now, he is back as World Champion, ready to challenge Carlsen on home soil. Will the rising star seize victory, or will Carlsen's experience and home advantage prevail?

"This matchup is truly unique, and it is thrilling to see the World Champion face off against the world's highest-rated player," said Kjell Madland, founder and tournament director of Norway Chess.

"The whole world will be watching, and the Norway Chess team is proud to host such an incredible event here in Stavanger," he added. The release said Norway Chess is one of the world's premier chess tournaments, bringing together the top male and female players in a distinctive 6-player double round-robin format. The introduction of Norway Chess Women in 2024, with equal prize funds for men and women, underscores the event's commitment to gender equality and innovation in the sport. Norway Chess 2025 will take place from May 26 to 6 June. Norway Summit, an annual multi-disciplinary conference on new technology, innovation, and the economy, takes place alongside Norway Chess each year and is scheduled for June 4 in 2025. (ANI)

