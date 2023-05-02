New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Organ Receiving and Giving Awareness Network (ORGAN) India on Tuesday felicitated the medal winners of the World Transplant Games in Perth last month and hoped they would return home with more medals from the next edition of the event in Germany in 2025.

The 32-member Indian contingent bagged 35 medals, their highest ever at the biennial games, which took place from April 15 to 21.

Anika Parashar, the chairperson of ORGAN India, said, the participation of transplant patients or donors at the Games demonstrated their "human spirit of overcoming adversity".

Sunayana Singh, the CEO, ORGAN India and Country Representative from India at the World Transplant Games Federation (WTGF) said the huge participation of the Indian athletes at the Games had "created more awareness about organ donation across India and we are confident the victory will inspire all Indians".

Amit Bhalla, vice-president of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, who facilitated the training of athletes prior to their departure for Perth, said, "These athletes are a shining example of resilience and the power of the human spirit."

