Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal is extensively preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton and is pretty much excited for the summit clash.

Mayank on Thursday shared a picture in Team India's new training jersey. The right-handed batsman can be seen smiling as he poses for the picture.

"Preparations are going strong and the excitement is building up," Mayank captioned the post on his Instagram story.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared pictures of his quarantine routine and also posted a picture in the new training kit.

Mayank and Jadeja are gearing up for the WTC final and are quarantined as Team India prepares to leave for the UK tour.

After completing the two-week quarantine in Mumbai, the team will undergo another 10-day quarantine in the UK. The second period will see them first undergo a hard quarantine before they take the field to train for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton, starting June 18.

The BCCI has ensured that the cricketers will get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in England under the guidance of the UK health department.

The BCCI has made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK and arrangements were made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on May 19. (ANI)

