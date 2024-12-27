Sports News | Yearender: India's Long Wait for ICC Trophy Finally Ended in 2024, Secure T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The year 2011 marked India's last ICC World Cup triumph under the astute leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Two years later, India secured the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, the wait for another ICC title stretched on. India's last T20 World Cup victory dated back to 2007 in the tournament's inaugural edition, with subsequent campaigns failing to bring home the trophy. The drought finally ended this year when Rohit Sharma led India to victory in the ICC T20 World Cup held in the USA and the Caribbean.

India began their campaign with a commanding win over Ireland, defeating them by eight wickets in New York in their first group-stage match. The Indian bowlers skittled Ireland out for 96, with Hardik Pandya taking three wickets, and captain Rohit Sharma contributing 52 runs off 37 balls. Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his exceptional spell, taking two wickets for six runs in three overs at an economy rate of just two.

Next, India faced arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue. The inaugural T20 champions were dismissed for a modest 119 in 19 overs, with Rishabh Pant top-scoring with 42 runs. The Indian bowlers staged a remarkable comeback, turning the game around as Pakistan, cruising at 57 for 1 in 10 overs, were restricted to 113 for 7 in 20 overs. India secured a six-run win, and Bumrah once again earned the Player of the Match award.

India continued their dominance in the group stage, defeating hosts USA by seven wickets at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Arshdeep Singh was named Player of the Match for his stellar performance, taking four wickets for nine runs in four overs, restricting the USA to 110 for 8 in 20 overs. India chased the target in 18.2 overs with three wickets down, with Suryakumar Yadav scoring 50 runs off 49 balls. This victory all but assured India's progression to the Super 8 stage.

India's fourth group-stage match, against Canada in Florida, was abandoned due to rain and a wet outfield. Nonetheless, India topped Group A with seven points to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

The Super 8 stage saw India shift to the Caribbean, continuing their winning streak with a convincing victory over Afghanistan at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. India posted 181 for 8 in 20 overs, thanks to a blistering 53 off 28 balls by Suryakumar Yadav. Bumrah and Arshdeep took three wickets each, bundling out Afghanistan for 134. India registered a 47-run win, with Suryakumar adjudged Player of the Match.

India next faced Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance, which included a 27-ball 50 and a wicket, helped India post 196 for 5 in 20 overs. Bangladesh were restricted to 146 for 8, giving India a 50-run victory. This win secured India's semi-final berth with a match to spare.

India's final Super 8 match was against reigning 50-over champions Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia. In a crucial game for Australia, Rohit Sharma delivered a captain's knock, smashing 92 off 41 balls to help India post 205 for 5. The Australians managed 181 for 7, handing India a 24-run victory and knocking the defending champions out of the tournament.

Unbeaten in the tournament, India faced defending champions England in the semi-final at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Rohit Sharma led from the front again, top-scoring with 57 off 39 balls as India posted 171 for 7. England were bowled out for 103 in 16.4 overs, with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets each. India registered a thumping 68-run win to reach their first T20 World Cup final in a decade. Axar Patel was named Player of the Match.

In the final at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, India faced South Africa, who were chasing their maiden T20 World Cup title. Virat Kohli's brilliant 76 off 59 balls helped India post 176 for 7. Despite a spirited chase, South Africa fell short, managing 169 for 8 in 20 overs, as India clinched a thrilling seven-run victory. Kohli was named Player of the Match, while Bumrah, with 15 wickets in eight outings, was named Player of the Series. Arshdeep Singh and Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi were the tournament's joint-highest wicket-takers with 17 wickets each. Rohit Sharma was India's top scorer with 257 runs in eight innings, second only to Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who amassed 281 runs.

With this victory, Rohit Sharma became the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to lift the ICC T20 World Cup. India ended their 11-year ICC title drought, a 13-year World Cup wait, and a 17-year T20 World Cup hiatus. India also became the third team, after the West Indies and England, to win the T20 World Cup twice. (ANI)

