Nitish Kumar Reddy joined an elite list of cricketers as he scored his maiden century in international cricket, on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day on December 28. The young all-rounder showed the world how immensely talented he is with a superb performance that lifted India out of trouble and reduced the deficit with the visitors pursuing Australia's massive first innings total of 474 runs. At the age of 21 years and 216 days, Nitish Kumar Reddy became the third youngest Indian to attain the three-figure mark in Australia after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant. Nitish Kumar Reddy's Bahubali Inspired-Celebration Goes Viral After He Scores His Maiden Century in International Cricket During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Reddy Becomes Third Youngest Indian to Hit Test Century in Australia

"Nitish Kumar Reddy becomes the third youngest player to score a century." pic.twitter.com/V9WmD5LBl3 — Naveen (@Cric_Naveen) December 28, 2024

