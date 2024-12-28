Nitish Kumar Reddy's father Mutyala Reddy could not contain his tears of joy after his son slammed his maiden international century, on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test on December 28. The right-hander struck a four off Scott Boland's bowling to get to the mark for the first time and the whole of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) rose up to applaud the performance from the 21-year-old. Nitish Kumar Reddy came in to bat at number seven for India with the team in a difficult position and kept the side alive with this performance. The all-rounder's father, who had quit his job for Nitish Kumar Reddy to pursue his cricketing career and was anxiously waiting for his son to get to the mark, emotionally celebrated the moment. Nitish Kumar Reddy Performs 'Pushpa' Celebration After Scoring His Maiden Test Fifty in IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Father in Tears After His Son's Maiden Century

The rising ⭐ of Indian cricket shines bright in the Boxing Day Test with a maiden Test hundred! 💪 Take a bow, #NitishKumarReddy! 🔥#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 3 | LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/xsKac0iCju — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)