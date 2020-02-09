Steve Smith Hails Josh Philippe for Match-Winning Knock in BBL Final 2020

Steve Smith (Photo Credits: Instagram / @Steve_Smith49)

Melbourne, February 9: Sydney Sixers Steve Smith heaped praise on his teammate Josh Philippe for his match-winning knock in the Big Bash League (BBL) final."He's been amazing this tournament and under pressure in a final as a young kid to play the way he did ... I thought it was a terrific effort," Cricket.com.au quoted Smith as saying.

Philippe played a knock of 52 off 29 balls in the final to help his side win the BBL season 9 title. Melbourne Stars had opted to bowl first in the final against Sydney Sixers and due to rain, the match was reduced to 12 overs per side.

Philippe powered his side to 116/5 in the allotted over and then bowlers did the job brilliantly as they restricted their opponents to 97/6. Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe took two wickets each in the match which throttled Melbourne Stars' batting line up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)