Actor Sunny Deol is having a gala time in Manali. On Sunday, he took to Instagram and shared a video of him playfully shoving his head in the snow."Icing on the cake. Enjoy every moment of Life. #Mountains #snowday #sunday," Sunny captioned the clip. Dharmendra Thanks Son Sunny Deol for Taking Him on a Trip to the Beautiful Himachal, Shares Video!

Earlier, he dropped multiple pictures from the hill station, wherein he can be seen striking poses against the mesmerising view of the snow-capped mountains. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A fresh whiff of mountain air to welcome 2022#Manali #NewYear #Nature #2022". Dharmendra Shares Priceless Moments With His Son Sunny Deol as They Enjoy Vacation on Himachal Pradesh (Watch Video).

It seems like Manali is Sunny's favourite holiday destination as last year also he along with his father Dharmendra spent quality time for a couple of days there.He also shot a few portions of his upcoming film 'Gadar 2' there.

