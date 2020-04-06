Surat Doctor Faces Verbal Abuse from Neighbour for Stepping out to Perform Duty

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): A video has gone viral on social media in which a lady doctor is seen being subjected to verbal abuse by her neighbour for stepping out to perform her duties amid the coronavirus outbreak.The video by the doctor who works at New Civil Hospital in Surat shows her neighbour harassing her for doing her duty.Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described doctors and other health staff at the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus as "incarnations of God" and said those harassing them would face police action."In this hour of crisis, those in white coats are the incarnation of God. Today they are saving lives, putting their own lives in danger," the Prime Minister had said while interacting via video link with the people of his constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

