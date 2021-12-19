Interior designer Sussane Khan has penned a heartfelt wish for her rumoured beau and actor Arslan Goni. Taking to Instagram, Sussane wrote, "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless..#19thofdecember2021." Sussanne Khan Attends Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni’s Birthday; Jasmin Bhasin, Ekta Kapoor and Others Also Get Clicked!

She also shared an adorable picture of her hugging Arslan. Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Last month, the rumoured couple attended Anushka Ranjan's wedding festivities together. Farah Khan Ali Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Sis Sussanne Khan! (View Pics).

Check Out Sussanne Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan.

