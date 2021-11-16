'Tadap' has been one of the most awaited films this year. The movie, which marks the debut of Ahan Shetty, has been shot at real and aesthetic locations of Mussoorie and director Milan Luthria opens up on the same. "The search for the ideal location for Tadap was not an easy one. We wanted a place that supported both rugged action and glorious romance and was also relatively unexplored and fresh. Our writer Rajat Arora had spent his summers growing up in Mussoorie, and we headed there for a look. It took me by surprise. I have shot all over India, but this Queen of the Hills is aptly named," Milan said. Tadap: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria's Film Is Hindi Remake of Telugu Hit RX-100; Here’s Where You Can Watch Kartikeya Gummakonda-Starrer Online

"It has very good accessibility, stunning heights of more than 6,000 feet, and an abundance of natural beauty. It also is one of the cleanest and most well-maintained hill stations in India. Add to this the sister hill station of Landour which has a fabulous British feel with cobbled roads, church and quaint bakeries and cafes, and you get two for the price of one," he added. Milan also shed light on how they shot for the bike sequences saying the winding roads climbing the ghats were ideal for the same. Tadap Trailer: Debutant Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria’s Incredible Love Story Looks Raw And Intense (Watch Video).

The intimate cafes and the abundance of natural beauty in the form of beautiful trees, wide vistas and multi-hued flowers in bloom also gave the director the perfect backdrop for the romantic parts. Interestingly, many of the old structures, homes and palace hotels are very well maintained and spotless at Mussoorie, and those were adapted into homes for the lead characters.

Milan also shared the challenges of the shoot. "One of the main challenges of the shoot was the weather, especially at nights. It would suddenly drop to sub-zero, with a wind chill factor thrown in. Some of the scenes have been shot with the actors holding hot water bags till a few seconds before the camera rolled. To sum up, a lot of the freshness in Tadap has to do with the stunning vistas, natural beauty and stunning blue skies of this beautiful part of the country." Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production 'Tadap', will be out in cinemas on December 3 this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)