Makers have finally dropped the official trailer of Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap. Suniel Shetty's son stars alongside Tara Sutaria who is the female lead and audiences are already in awe of their fresh chemistry. Helmed by Milan Luthria, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's film Tadap is all set to hit theatres on December 3. The movie is the Hindi remake of Telugu Hit RX-100 which was a blockbuster at the Box Office. It was directed by Ajay Bhupathi and it starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in lead roles. As Tadap Teaser Unveiled, Suniel Shetty Roots for His Son Ahan Shetty’s Debut.

What initiated its Bollywood remake can be RX 100's story which is based on the true life of a commoner Siva, in the rural village of Atreyapuram, Andhra Pradesh, India who falls in love with a local politician's daughter. However, the couple gets separated through a very shocking twist and this is when the protagonist goes rogue. The viewers who want to watch the original Telugu hit before watching Tadap can watch it for Kartikeya Gummakonda's acting prowess. So if you plan to watch RX-100 before the release of Tadap, we will inform you where can you actually watch the South hit online. Tadap Trailer: Debutant Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria’s Incredible Love Story Looks Raw And Intense (Watch Video).

Tadap Trailer

RX 100 Trailer

Where to Watch RX-100 Online?

RX-100 is available to stream online on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Interestingly, the Hindi dubbed version of Kartikeya Gummakonda, Payal Rajput's film is also available to watch. The users with Disney+ Hotstar's premium subscription can enjoy the movie on the streaming platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2021 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).