Washington DC [US], September 16 (ANI): Apple has announced that it would be giving its customers different options to combine all its streaming services in a new 'Apple One' bundle pack.

With this, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and iCloud storage would be clubbed in together and customers can enjoy all sevices under one banner, the Verge reported.

There will be three types of bundles pack -- Individual, Family, and Premier. The Individual plan will give subscribers Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage (50GB).

The Family plan will include the same apps but the iCloud storage would be increased to 200GB. And, finally the Premier plan will give subscribers Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple News Plus, and the newly announced Apple Fitness Plus.

As per a report in Verge, Fitness Plus is a completely new subscription service that will be launching before the end of the year and it includes training for yoga, cycling, running, core, and strength exercises, among other types of workouts.

Apple One purchases will come with 30-day free trials for apps that people haven't subscribed to already, according to an official press release. Customers will be charged once a month for all the services that are included in their bundle, and will have an option to change or cancel the plan they are on at any time. (ANI)

