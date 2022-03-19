Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): American tech giant Google will be bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history to its Android app.

The company confirmed to The Verge, "We're currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks. We're continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces."

To check the feature, The Verge suggests users to open Google's Android app, tap the profile picture, and look for the 'Delete last 15 min' option.

For the unversed, Google first announced the feature at Google I/O in May, and it came to Google's iOS app in July. At that time, Google said it would arrive on the Android version of the app later in 2021, but for some reason, the company missed that deadline. (ANI)

