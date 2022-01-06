Seoul [South Korea], January 6 (ANI): Samsung users will now be able to again see a Galaxy smartphone with 45W charging as the South Korean tech giant is bringing back the 45W charging standard to its smartphones, starting with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As per GSM Arena, the re-introduced travel charger will come with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the retail package.

Also Read | Mission Jeewan Raksha: Railway Protection Force Saved 601 Persons In 2021.

This comes after the company introduced the same with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, in February 2020. Back then the 45W charger would throttle extremely quickly and barely made any difference in charging speeds compared to the 25W one.

The upcoming 45W adapter looks very similar to the existing one, and also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Also Read | Chinese New Year 2022 Date and Significance: Know Zodiac Sign for the New Year and CNY Customs, Rituals and Traditions.

The upcoming EP-T4510 gadget is smaller than the current EP-TA845XBNG. The included cable will be 1.8 meters long, which is longer than the current 1-meter cable. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)