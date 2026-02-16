New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Elon Musk-owned X experienced a sudden outage on Monday, with users across India and other countries reporting difficulties accessing the social media platform, according to Downdetector.com.

Users attempting to use the platform encountered issues logging in, refreshing their feeds, and posting updates, as complaints surged on the tracking website.

According to data from Downdetector, a website performance tracking tool, about 3,357 users in India reported issues. Of these, 46 per cent experienced website issues, and 45 per cent experienced application issues.

A 9 per cent share of users reported issues refreshing the X feed.

Meanwhile, users in the United States and the United Kingdom were hit by the outages.

According to Downdetector, the number of users reporting issues in the UK peaked at 7:11 pm, with 10.958 reports.

Of them, 56 per cent faced issues with the X application, while 21 per cent with the timeline. The other 17 per cent reported problems with the website.

Likewise, the outages spiked across the United States at 7 pm with 41,369 reports.

Within about an hour of the problem reports, while X services appeared to be restored for many users, the company is yet to react to the same.

This came exactly a month after thousands of users reported issues with the social media platform. Around 2,00,000 people reported issues with X, according to Downdetector.

Most problems reported on Downdetector (56 per cent) were related to the X app, while 33 per cent were related to the website and 10 per cent cited a server connection, Variety reported. (ANI)

