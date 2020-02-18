Tej Bahadur Yadav Moves SC Against Allahabad HC's Dismissal Order over Election Petition

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had last year tried to file his nomination papers for Varanasi constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking re-election, has filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court's order.Tej Bahadur has filed the appeal before the apex court and challenged the December 6, 2019, judgement passed by the High Court of Allahabad, wherein it had dismissed the election petition of the appellant on the ground of no locus in the case.Samajwadi Party had fielded Yadav as its candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi on April 29 last year. However, on May 1, Yadav's candidature was rejected by the returning officer after he failed to submit a certificate on whether or not he was dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty to the government.Further, the Supreme Court in May dismissed a plea challenging the rejection of his nomination by the Election Commission from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. (ANI)

