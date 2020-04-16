Telangana Minister Holds Teleconference with People in Containment Zone

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a teleconference with people in the containment zone at Ramgopalpet to ensure they are not facing difficulties. "People in containment zones are supporting and appreciating the measures taken by the government. The state government is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. I had a teleconference and spoke to persons in the containment zone at Ramgopalpet. We have noted all the issues and are making sure that they do not face any difficulties," he said. Yadav said Telangana Government is providing food to 1,80,000 people on a daily basis during the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

