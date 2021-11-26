Actor Sara Ali Khan who is currently basking in the praises for the recently released trailer of her upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re', penned a gratitude note for the movie's director Anand L Rai, for choosing her to play the lead in the film co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a behind-the-scenes picture of herself with Anand and wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving, I'm truly thankful for you @aanandlrai sir. Thank you for giving me Rinku. Lekin, picture abhi baaki hai." Priyanka Chopra Is Thankful for Nick Jonas, Shares a Cuddly Picture With Husband on Thanksgiving Day (View Pic).

The trailer of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' was released on Wednesday, and the core of the film is a complicated love triangle between Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar. ' Thanksgiving 2021: Preity Zinta Expresses Gratitude as a Mother By Being Grateful for 'Two New Additions' to Her Family.

Check Out Sara Ali Khans Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Atrangi Re has been written by Himanshu Sharma and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. It will release on December 24 only on Disney + Hotstar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)