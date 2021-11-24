'The Matrix Resurrections' actor Christina Ricci has joined the star cast of upcoming cyberpunk indie film 'The Dresden Sun'. As per Deadline, Ricci has signed on to play a supporting role in 'The Dresden Sun', directed and written by Michael Ryan. The movie also stars Samantha Win. The movie revolves around the story of a heist that goes south when a brilliant, principled mercenary with a traumatic past works with an insider to steal a valued asset from Peredor Corporation called 'the sphere'. Christina Ricci Marries Hairdresser Mark Hampton, Shares Beautiful Pictures From Their Wedding!

The C and Earth corporation, vying for global dominance, seeks to find a solution to an otherworldly technology via a scientist's project. Meanwhile, a financial analyst, who despises his job at the powerful investment firm Mutual One, finds himself caught between deadly corporate rivals, financial fraud, and technological espionage, and is ultimately forced to run from a psychopathic military contractor, according to Deadline.

Reportedly, Ricci will play the role of Dr Dresden Corliss, an inventor of a cosmic technology, who grieves over the death of a loved one. Director Michael Ryan and Tyler Lockamy are producing via their Archetype Pictures banner, with Neely Gurman handling the casting.

