Keanu Reeves is all set to return as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections 18 years after the trilogy ended from where it started with The Matrix (1999) and continuing with three sequels, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions (both in 2003). Fans of the Sci-Fi film franchise are excited as Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back, however, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving are not returning in Lilly Wachowski directorial. The first trailer of the film was premiered at the CinemaCon on August 24 and released online later on September 9 and it got raving reviews from the fans. The Matrix Resurrections is all set to hit the big screens on December 22 and it will also premiere on HBO Max for the USA users just for 30 days. The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris And Others Stun At The Film’s US Premiere (View Pics).

Prior to this, both Keanu Reeves films John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 was heading for May 21, 2022 release but they got postponed due to the pandemic. Interestingly, Indian fans were in awe to see Priyanka Chopra in The Matrix Resurrections trailer and she has a cameo to play in this sci-fi actioner. Speaking about working in the Hollywood film, Priyanka Chopra said it was an honour to be 'inducted' in the film franchise and The Sky Is Pink actress also revealed working with Lilly Wachowski and the team was a 'visceral' experience. Just before you plan to watch Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra's film in theatres Here's everything you need to know about The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dazzles in a Dramatic Off-Shoulder Gown at The Matrix Resurrections Premiere (View Pics)

Cast

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are all set to reprise their iconic roles of Neo and Trinity. While Jada Pinkett Smith is returning as Niobe in The Matrix Resurrections. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are the new addition to the franchise. Interestingly, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra plays a pivotal role of a grown-up version of Sati, a child with an important connection with Neo.

Plot

The Official IMDb synopsis of The Matrix Resurrections reads as follows: Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more.

Trailer

Watch The Matrix Resurrections Below:

Release Date

The Matrix Resurrections is heading for worldwide release on December 22. Warner Bros has planned to release the film on HBO Max as fell for the USA users as the film releases simultaneously in the big screens and the streaming platform.

Movie Review

The Matrix Resurrections movie reviews aren't out there in India. LatestLY will soon update you with review of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra's film

