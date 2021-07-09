Amazon Studios and Skydance have started developing a follow-up movie to their latest hit The Tomorrow War. The Chris Pratt-starrer debuted on streamer Amazon Prime Video last week and was appreciated by the critics for its action and performances. Chris Mackay, who directed the sci-fi action movie, and Pratt will return for the sequel, reported Deadline. The Tomorrow War Review: Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film Leaves Fans Divided.

Screenwriter Zach Dean as welll as a majority of the starring cast -- Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and JK Simmons -- will also be back for the follow-up. "The Tomorrow War" is set in a futuristic conflict against an alien invasion, so humanity decides to level the playing field by drafting soldiers from the past to fight the war. The Tomorrow War Movie Review: Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Actioner Has a Solid Concept but Is Let Down by an Inconsistent Script (LatestLY Exclusive).

Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet. The project initially was set up at Paramount, but moved over to Amazon earlier this year amid the ongoing pandemic.

