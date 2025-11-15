Siliguri, November 15: West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya reacted to the landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Elections 2025, saying that the people of Bihar don't want the "jungle raj" to be back in the state. Further, he stated that West Bengal has no law system or constitutional machinery, leading people to uproot the All India Trinamool Congress party. "The people of Bihar don't want 'Jungle Raj' to return. The anarchy in West Bengal, the absolute lawlessness, and the total breakdown of the constitutional machinery are understood by the people of West Bengal. That's why they want to be free from Trinamool, want to uproot and throw it away..." he told the reporters.

He launched a sharp attack on the TMC, stating that the party leaders oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) because the party has betrayed the public for years. "They are speaking against SIR solely because of one reason: the betrayal that TMC has committed against the people over the past fourteen years. The way they robbed people, sold jobs, isolated West Bengal from the rest of India, changed the names of all the central welfare projects, and prevented many of them from being implemented. The people will settle the score for all this in the upcoming elections," he added.

Meanwhile, the NDA registered a historic victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats. In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Other Mahagathbandhan parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L), Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) secured two, one and one seats respectively. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

