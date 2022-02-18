Actor Rajiv Kapoor's swansong "Toolsidas Junior", co-starring Sanjay Dutt, is scheduled to release on March 4, the makers announced on Friday. The sports drama is backed by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Bhushan Kumar. "Toolsidas Junior" is set in the world of snooker. From Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger to Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey – 8 Bollywood Sports Movies We Are Looking Forward for Release in 2022!

."Bachcha Hai, Phaad Dega! #ToolsidasJunior, releasing on 4th March 2022. Stay tuned," the makers said in a note. Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away last year due following a heart attack at the age of 58. Rajiv Kapoor No More! The Veteran Actor Was Supposed To Make A Comeback To Acting With Toolsidas Junior After Three Decades.

SANJAY DUTT - RAJIV KAPOOR: ASHUTOSH GOWARIKER - BHUSHAN KUMAR FINALIZE RELEASE DATE... #ToolsidasJunior - a sports drama starring #SanjayDutt, #RajivKapoor and #VarunBuddhadev - to release in *cinemas* on 4 March 2022... Directed by #Mridul. pic.twitter.com/6bEeYl2xe9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2022

The "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" star was set to make a comeback in acting with the film, more than 30 years after his 1990 movie "Zimmedaaar". "Toolsidas Junior" is written and directed by Mridul and also features child actor Varun Buddhadev.

