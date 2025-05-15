New Delhi, May 15: The Supreme Court on Thursday warned the Telangana government of stern action if no decision is taken on the restoration of Kancha Gachibowli forest in the state. A bench of the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, and Justice Augustine George Masih told the state authorities to either restore the lost forest cover or face consequences. Justice Gavai said, "It is up to the state whether it wants to restore the forest or not. The entire issue was that the benefit of a long weekend was taken and thousands of trees were felled. Anyways, state has to decide whether it restores the forest or officers would be sent to jail," remarked CJI. It has now posted the matter for hearing on July 23.

Earlier, it had directed the Wildlife Warden of Telangana to examine and take immediate steps to protect the wildlife affected on account of deforestation in 100 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli. The apex court made it clear that not even a single tree should be felled in the area. It had also warned Telangana authorities about sending its officers responsible for deforestation to a "temporary prison" in the "very same spot" if the state justifies the felling of trees. ‘Not a Single Tree’: Supreme Court Extends Stay on Tree Cutting at Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad, Directs Telangana Warden To Protect Wildlife Affected by Deforestation in 100 Acres.

"If you (State) try to justify then... Better course would be to come up with a plan to restore the forest," Justice Gavai had told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Telangana. Senior Advocate K Parameshwar, appearing as Amicus Curiae to assist the court in the case, said that the land has been mortgaged to a private party. While taking suo moto cognisance of the felling of trees in a forest area in Kancha Gachibowli in Telangana, the bench had stayed the felling of trees at the site and warned the Chief Secretary of the consequences of its order if it is not complied with. 'Not a Single Tree Should Be Felled There': Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling In Hyderabad's Kancha Gachibowli Forest, Says 'Let There Be Green Lungs in the City'.

It had ordered that until further orders, there shall be no activity of any sort at the site, except protection of trees already existing. The bench had also said that Chief Secretary of Telangana will be personally responsible and action will taken if court's directions are not complied with in true spirit. The land is located in the IT hub of Hyderabad and has become contentious with people expressing concerns over loss of green cover and space for wildlife there. University of Hyderabad students were protesting against the auction of the land and want the land to be transferred to the university.

