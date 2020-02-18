Two Sentenced to Death for Killing Jeweller's Wife, Daughter in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 18 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced two men to death for beating the wife and daughter of a local jeweller to death during a robbery at his house last year.

The two men were also convicted for raping the jeweller's 19-year-old daughter.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convicts -- Mastram Meena (29) and Lokesh Meena (21), both residents of Teerath village.

Terming the case "rarest of rare", the POCSO court ruled that the two men be hanged till the last breath, Special Public Prosecutor Dhirendra Singh Choudhary said.

Mastram was a former employee of the jeweller. On the evening of January 31, 2019, he along with Lokesh barged into the jeweller's house to commit robbery. The jeweller was not home at the time of the incident, he said.

The two men beat the woman and her daughter to death with iron rods. They also raped the teen before killing her and fled with cash and jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore, he added.

The jeweller returned home to find the bodies of his wife and daughter lying in pools of blood.

Mastram and Lokesh were arrested on February 4, 2019, from Kota railway station when they were trying to flee the city. Cash worth nearly Rs 22 lakh and over 16 kilograms of gold and silver jewellery was recovered from their native village, Choudhary said.

The two were booked under sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 460 (house-trespass or house-breaking where death or grievous hurt is caused) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The case was initially being heard by a women's court but was transferred to the POCSO court to ensure speedy trial, he added.

During the trial, statements of 48 witnesses were recorded and 163 documents and 49 articles were exhibited to the court, the special public prosecutor said.

