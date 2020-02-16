UP: Seven Burned to Death After in Road Mishap

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): At least seven people were on Sunday burned to death after a truck and van collided with each other. The incident took place under Bangarmau police station limits near the toll plaza on the Agra Lucknow expressway. SP Unnao, Vikrant Veer said, "One of the tyres of the van got burst resulting in the van going on the wrong side and colliding with the truck. The vehicle caught fire resulting in the death of seven people inside it."The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. (ANI)

