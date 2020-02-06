US Senate Acquits Trump of All Charges

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], Feb 6 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump was acquitted of all charges by the US Senate in the impeachment trial here on Wednesday. First, in a 52-48 vote, the US president was found not guilty of the charge of abuse of power. Then again he was acquitted of the second impeachment article: obstruction of Congress with 53-47 vote.Earlier in the day, Republican Senator Mitt Romney said that he will vote to convict United States President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.The Republican Party holds a 53-47 majority in the chamber and conviction required a two-thirds majority. This meant if all Democrats voted to convict, then 20 Republicans were required to vote for Trump to be convicted and removed from office.Last week, Republican Senators rejected Democrats' efforts to call witnesses and documents during the impeachment trial.The voting paved the way for President Donald Trump's acquittal on two articles of impeachment passed by the House.This is the third time in the country's 244-year history that a President has been impeached and targeted for removal from office. (ANI)

