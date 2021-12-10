As his son Karan Deol's second film 'Velle' released today in theatres, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to send best wishes to him. "All the best my son. #son," Sunny wrote. He also shared a photograph with Karan. Speaking about 'Velle', the comedy-drama is directed by Deven Munjal. Velle Movie Review: Karan Deol, Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy’s Comic-Caper Is Terrible… Just Terrible! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Sunny Deol's Instagram Post Below:

It also stars Karan's uncle and versatile actor Abhay Deol. Prior to 'Velle', Karan starred in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', which marked his Bollywood debut in 2019.

