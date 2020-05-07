Vice President Speaks to Spiritual Leaders

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday reached out to prominent spiritual leaders and social workers to enquire about their well-being amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He also discussed about the important role spiritual leaders can play in guiding and motivating people in these challenging times, a tweet from the Vice President Secretariat said.

The vice president said the leaders can also encourage people to help the needy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)