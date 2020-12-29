By sharing an all-smiles selfie, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday celebrated the last working day of the year 2020. Kaushal also asked his fans if they are also getting to end this year by doing what they love the most.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a sun-kissed selfie as he channels his happy mood. In the snap, the 'Raazi' star is seen striking a smiling pose while sporting a black t-shirt and matching cap, while donning a clean-shaven look. Vicky Kaushal Shares Adorable Photo Posing Alongside Cute ‘Padosan’ Bella

Kaushal seems to celebrate the last working day of the year of pandemic, as he mentioned in the caption that read, "Are you also getting to end this year doing what you love doing the most? Last working day of 2020! #countyourblessings " With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 64 thousand fans liked it within 16 minutes of being posted. Vicky Kaushal Flaunts Pumped-Up Biceps From His Workout Session (See Pic)

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

While adoring the smiling selfie, much left fire and red heart emoticons in the comments section. Lately, the 'Manmarziyaan' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture from his gymnasium as he showcased his toned biceps.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)