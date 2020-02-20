Vidit Gujrathi, Harikrishna Play out 7th Round Draw in Prague Chess Tourney

Prague, Feb 20 (PTI) Indian Grand Master Vidit Gujrathi played out a draw with compatriot P Harikrishna in the seventh round of the Prague Chess Festival's Masters category here to maintain a one-point lead over the field.

He has five points after seven rounds and is ahead of Russian Nikita Vitiugov and the world's top junior Alireza Firouzja, both on four points.

Gujrathi, the Indian no.2 and Harikrishna, ranked one spot below, settled for a draw in 29 moves in a Lady Gambit game late on Wednesday.

The 25-year old Gujrathi took a considerable amount of time on the 14th move but could not force a result as Harikrishna held on.

Meanwhile, Firouzja pulled off an upset win over the top seed Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland and American Sam Shankland defeated Nils Grandelius (Sweden).

Firouzja got the better of Duda in an interesting match in 39 moves and underlined his talent

In the eighth round later on Thursday, Gujrathi meets David Navara of Czech Republic and Harikrishna goes up against Markus Ragger, the lowest rated player in the field.

Results of Round 7: P Harikrishna (India) 3 drew with Vidit Gujrathi (India) 5; David Anton Guijjaro (SPA) 3.5 drew with Markus Ragger (AUT) 3; Nikita Vitiugov (RUS) 3 drew with David Navara (CZE) 3; Alirez Firouzja (Iran) 4 beat Jan-Krzysztof Duda (POL); Sam Shankland (USA) 3.5 beat Nils Grandelius (SWE) 2.5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)