Vidya Balan Remembers Charlie Chaplin on His Birth Anniversary with a Throwback Video

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Remembering the world-renowned comic star Charlie Chaplin on his birth anniversary, actor Vidya Balan on Thursday shared a fun throwback photoshoot video of hers where she has replicated the comic star's looks.The 41-year-old star shared the video on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Birthday #CharlieChaplin ! If I remember correctly, here I was goofing around on set before we actually got down to it ... #TBT @filmfare cover shoot 5 years ago (i think) @jiteshpillaai @bosejayati"In the shared video, the 'Kahaani' actor is seen in Chaplin's iconic looks, with the typical toothbrush moustache and clad in a three-piece tuxedo. She also completed the look by teaming up with a hat and a walking stick.Earlier the day, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar too took to social media to honour the icon on his anniversary.The 90-year-old singer on Twitter posted a video of one of the comic acts of the comedian on Twitter. Charlie Chaplin or Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin was an English comedian, actor, and filmmaker. He is known worldwide for his silent acts and comedy.He is known to be one of the most important comic as well as acting figures in the history of the cinema. (ANI)

