Vijay Goel Visits Slum Area in Manish Sisodia's Constituency; Slams AAP Govt over Failed Promises

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday evening visited the Mahatma Gandhi camp in Shashi Garden, which falls under the Assembly constituency of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and interacted with the locals there."Most of the people living here are complaining that they don't get water on time, and that too clean water. This area falls under the constituency (Patparganj) of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. People told me that Sisodia does not come here. Since evening, several people, including women, youths and elders have shared their problems with me," Goel told ANI.Goel also said that he will be spending the night at the camp. "I believe that by staying here overnight, I will get to communicate with the people better. A message has gone out to the people that the BJP government will do the work which the Kejriwal government did not do. The two big issues are pollution and contaminated water," he added.The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11. (ANI)

