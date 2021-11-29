With the untimely demise of Virgil Abloh, the world of sneakers lost an iconic figure, and undoubtedly the fashion industry will never be the same. Known for bringing streetwear such as hoodies, sweatshirts and sneakers to the catwalk, Abloh passed away on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019.

With his unique yet relatable fashion sense, Abloh created a huge fan base among people, especially shoe lovers. He made waves in the fashion industry with the onset of sneaker culture. The star redefined the meaning of sneakers as they were only used for exercise earlier. It was Abloh who made sneakers a wardrobe staple. For instance, in 2017, he worked with popular brand Nike to customise a number of the company's most famous sneakers.

Serena Williams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Abloh retained the original structural design of the shoes but added his own ideas and innovations like zip-ties and bold slogans. He even created a unique kit for tennis legend, Serena Williams. The tennis star attended the 2019 Met Gala and gave a sporty twist to her stunning red carpet look. Williams wore a neon yellow strong-shouldered Versace gown and accessorised it with matching yellow sneakers from Abloh. Abloh's "comfy" fashion mantra has inspired many. From actors to rappers and NBA players, a lot of celebrities have been spotted slaying the street style look with absolute ease. Let's have a look at how these stars nailed fashion while choosing comfort.

1. Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Quiet Place actor is one of the many celebrities who prefers wearing sneakers with everything from dresses to jeans to suits. In a recent outing, Blunt was spotted in a puff-sleeved dress with a classic white sneaker, similar to Alex Arigato's elevated leather design.

2. Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katie Holmes' Instagram is proof of the fact that she's a true-blue sneakers lover. Be it with a dress or casual attire, Holmes never forgets to add a sporty and stylish twist to her outfits.

3. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The star, known for portraying a super fashionable character in the popular movie Legally Blonde, in real life prefers to keep it chic yet comfortable. For instance, this picture of Reese posted on her Instagram shows her flaunting white sneakers with absolute ease.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The actor, known for some stunning red carpet appearances, ditched her heels for a comfortable pair of sneakers during her Mumbai reception party. The actor sported a pair of white sneakers along with a custom-made red high-slit beaded gown.

5. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Panga actor is known for her comfortable yet stylish airport looks. Time and again, Kangana has been spotted pairing a saree with a pair of sneakers, especially while travelling. Sneaker culture has definitely evolved, and all thanks to Virgil Abloh. While the star's untimely demise has left everyone in a state of shock, his legacy and charm shall live on.

