Warner, Starc Take Australia to T20I Series Win over SA

Cape Town [South Africa], Feb 27 (ANI): David Warner's 57-run knock and Mitchell Starc's three-wicket haul helped Australia defeat South Africa by 97 runs in the third T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday (local time) here at Newlands.With this, Australia won the series 2-1.Chasing 194, South Africa got off to a poor start as the side lost its skipper Quinton de Kock (5) in the very first over the innings as Mitchell Starc clean bowled him.The Proteas failed to create any sort of momentum in the middle as they kept on losing wickets. Both Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc took six wickets among them.Rassie van der Dussen top-scored for the Proteas as he played a knock of 24 runs. In the end, the hosts were bowled out for just 96 inside 16 overs, handing Australia a comprehensive win.Earlier, Warner and Aaron Finch's knocks of 57 and 55 respectively took Australia's score to 193/5 in the allotted twenty overs.Warner and Finch created a massive opening stand for the visitors as the duo put on 120 runs inside 11.3 overs. South Africa finally got the breakthrough in the 12th over as Anrich Nortje dismissed Warner (57).After Warner's dismissal, Australia lost regular wickets. In the end, it all boiled down to Steve Smith's antics in the last over.The right-handed batsman scored 20 runs off the final over to take Australia's score past the 190-run mark.Brief Scores: Australia 193/5 (David Warner 57, Aaron Finch 55, Lungi Ngidi 1-33) defeat South Africa 96/10 (Rassie van der Dussen 24, Henrich Klaasen 22, Adam Zampa 3-16) by 97 runs. (ANI)

