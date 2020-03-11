WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak Pandemic

World. (File Image)

Geneva [Switzerland], Mar 11 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus a pandemic."We have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic," WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said."WHO's mandate is public health. But we are working with many partners across all sectors to mitigate the social and economic consequences of this COVID-19 pandemic," he added.According to South China Morning Post, 1,19,108 cases of the deadly virus have been reported worldwide with the death toll rising up to more than 4,000. (ANI)

