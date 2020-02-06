Will Make Statement on Impeachment Trial Verdict, Says Donald Trump

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], Feb 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said he will make a public statement on Thursday (local time) at noon regarding his acquittal in the impeachment trial by the Senate."I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00 pm from the White House to discuss our Country's VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!" Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.This tweet comes after Donald Trump was absolved of all charges by the US Senate in the impeachment trial on Wednesday.First, in a 52-48 vote, the US president was found not guilty of the charge of abuse of power. Then again he was acquitted of the second impeachment article: obstruction of Congress with 53-47 vote.Earlier on Wednesday, Republican Senator Mitt Romney said that he will vote to convict United States President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.Last week, Republican Senators rejected Democrats' efforts to call witnesses and documents during the impeachment trial.The voting paved the way for President Donald Trump's acquittal on two articles of impeachment passed by the House. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)